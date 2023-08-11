Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Harold Castro (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .265 with 12 doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Castro has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in 24.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 21 games this year (28.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.274
|AVG
|.255
|.278
|OBP
|.284
|.327
|SLG
|.336
|6
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|13
|31/1
|K/BB
|24/5
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.38).
- The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lynn (8-9 with a 6.11 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 24th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 6.11 ERA ranks 65th, 1.410 WHIP ranks 56th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth.
