Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Mike Toglia, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Discover More About This Game
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is batting .172 with two doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- In 14 of 28 games this season (50.0%), Toglia has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 28 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Toglia has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (39.3%), including one multi-run game.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.200
|AVG
|.146
|.265
|OBP
|.196
|.267
|SLG
|.250
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|16/4
|K/BB
|18/2
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Dodgers will send Lynn (8-9) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 8-9 with a 6.11 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 132 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.11), 56th in WHIP (1.410), and ninth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers.
