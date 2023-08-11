Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Nolan Jones (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .270 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
- Jones has picked up a hit in 58.6% of his 58 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.1% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.2% of his games this year, and 5% of his chances at the plate.
- Jones has an RBI in 17 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 58 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|.250
|AVG
|.286
|.337
|OBP
|.362
|.452
|SLG
|.527
|7
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|18
|25/11
|K/BB
|49/13
|5
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Lynn (8-9) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 8-9 with a 6.11 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 132 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.11), 56th in WHIP (1.410), and ninth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers.
