How to Watch the WNBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The WNBA's two-game lineup today is sure to please. The contests include the Chicago Sky taking on the New York Liberty at Barclays Center.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The New York Liberty play the Chicago Sky
The Sky look to pull off an away win at the Liberty on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 22-6
- CHI Record: 12-16
- NYL Stats: 88.1 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.7 Opp. PPG (third)
- CHI Stats: 80.9 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.7 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.6 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 6.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -12.5
- NYL Odds to Win: -938
- CHI Odds to Win: +592
- Total: 168.5 points
The Las Vegas Aces face the Washington Mystics
The Mystics travel to face the Aces on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LVA Record: 25-3
- WAS Record: 13-15
- LVA Stats: 93.6 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.8 Opp. PPG (second)
- WAS Stats: 80.5 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 81.0 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (20.6 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 1.9 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (14.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -17.5
- LVA Odds to Win: -2312
- WAS Odds to Win: +1092
- Total: 169 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.