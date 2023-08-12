France vs. Australia: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - August 12
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
France will meet Australia in a World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday, August 12 at 3:00 AM ET in Brisbane, Australia.
You should check out FOX US in order to see this game.
How to Watch France vs. Australia
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Location: Brisbane, Australia
- Venue: Suncorp Stadium
France Group Stage Results
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brazil
|July 29
|W 2-1
|Home
|Panama
|August 2
|W 6-3
|Away
|Morocco
|August 8
|W 4-0
|Home
|Australia
|August 12
|-
|Away
France's Recent Performance
- France played Morocco in its previous match and prevailed by a final score of 4-0. The victorious France side took 14 shots, outshooting by 13.
- In four appearances in Women's World Cup, Kadidiatou Diani has four goals and three assists for France.
- So far in four Women's World Cup games, Eugenie Le Sommer has tallied three goals.
- In Women's World Cup action, Vicki Becho has scored one goal (in four matches) and has one assist.
France's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Solene Durand #1
- Maelle Lakrar #2
- Wendie Renard #3
- Laurina Fazer #4
- Elisa De Almeida #5
- Sandie Toletti #6
- Sakina Karchaoui #7
- Grace Geyoro #8
- Eugenie Le Sommer #9
- Amel Majri #10
- Kadidiatou Diani #11
- Clara Mateo #12
- Selma Bacha #13
- Aissatou Tounkara #14
- Kenza Dali #15
- Pauline Peyraud-Magnin #16
- Lea Le Garrec #17
- Viviane Asseyi #18
- Naomie Feller #19
- Estelle Cascarino #20
- Constance Picaud #21
- Eve Perisset #22
- Vicki Becho #23
Australia Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nigeria
|July 27
|L 3-2
|Home
|Canada
|July 31
|W 4-0
|Away
|Denmark
|August 7
|W 2-0
|Home
|France
|August 12
|-
|Home
Australia's Recent Performance
- In its last action on August 7, Australia secured a 2-0 victory against Denmark, despite being outshot 13 to 10.
- In Women's World Cup, Caitlin Foord has collected one goal (in four matches) and two assists for Australia.
- Hayley Raso has three goals for Australia in Women's World Cup.
- Steph Catley has totaled two goals for Australia so far in Women's World Cup.
Australia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Lydia Williams #1
- Courtney Nevin #2
- Aivi Luik #3
- Clare Polkinghorne #4
- Cortnee Vine #5
- Clare Wheeler #6
- Steph Catley #7
- Alexandra Chidiac #8
- Caitlin Foord #9
- Emily van Egmond #10
- Mary Fowler #11
- Teagan Micah #12
- Tameka Yallop #13
- Alanna Kennedy #14
- Clare Hunt #15
- Hayley Raso #16
- Kyah Simon #17
- Mackenzie Arnold #18
- Katrina Gorry #19
- Sam Kerr #20
- Ellie Carpenter #21
- Charlotte Grant #22
- Kyra Cooney-Cross #23
