Elias Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the mound, on August 12 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .268 with 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this year (64 of 101), with multiple hits 26 times (25.7%).

He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 30.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 29 times this season (28.7%), including four games with multiple runs (4.0%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 52 .301 AVG .239 .348 OBP .302 .506 SLG .346 20 XBH 11 7 HR 4 30 RBI 21 34/14 K/BB 50/15 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings