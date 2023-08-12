Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, at 9:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -300, while the underdog Rockies have +240 odds to win. Los Angeles is a 2.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). The game's total is set at 9 runs.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -300 +240 9 -120 +100 -2.5 +110 -130

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Rockies have a 1-2-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 101 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (40.6%) in those games.

Colorado has played as an underdog of +240 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 49 of its 115 opportunities.

The Rockies have an against the spread record of 14-10-0 in 24 games with a line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-30 20-41 19-27 26-44 27-51 18-20

