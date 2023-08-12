Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies take the field on Saturday at Dodger Stadium against Tony Gonsolin, who will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 9:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 114 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Colorado is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

The Rockies' .248 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 23rd in the majors with 495 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Rockies rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.47) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.519 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Peter Lambert (2-3) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In five starts, Lambert has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 2.8 frames per outing.

He has made 19 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 Brewers L 12-1 Away Peter Lambert Freddy Peralta 8/8/2023 Brewers W 7-3 Away Kyle Freeland Wade Miley 8/9/2023 Brewers L 7-6 Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser 8/10/2023 Dodgers L 2-1 Away Ty Blach Clayton Kershaw 8/11/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn 8/12/2023 Dodgers - Away Peter Lambert Tony Gonsolin 8/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Kyle Freeland Julio Urías 8/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Chris Flexen Merrill Kelly 8/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ty Blach - 8/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson 8/18/2023 White Sox - Home Peter Lambert Michael Kopech

