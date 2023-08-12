Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Dodgers on August 12, 2023
Player props are available for Freddie Freeman and Ryan McMahon, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 103 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .250/.335/.461 so far this year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 43 walks and 39 RBI (95 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .240/.321/.369 on the season.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 9
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Gonsolin Stats
- Tony Gonsolin (7-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 19th start of the season.
- He has three quality starts in 18 chances this season.
- Gonsolin will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Gonsolin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Padres
|Aug. 7
|6.0
|9
|6
|6
|3
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 2
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 26
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|5
|3
|at Rangers
|Jul. 21
|5.0
|2
|4
|4
|6
|3
|at Mets
|Jul. 15
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 43 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 54 walks and 83 RBI (159 total hits). He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He's slashing .346/.422/.599 on the year.
- Freeman hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .450 with seven doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 10
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 8
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 123 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 69 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .286/.388/.579 slash line so far this year.
- Betts takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 11
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
