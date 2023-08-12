The Colorado Rockies (45-71) hope to stop their three-game losing run against the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46), at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (7-4) to the mound, while Peter Lambert (2-3) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (7-4, 4.42 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (2-3, 5.57 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert

Lambert makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.57, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .267 against him.

Lambert has one quality start this season.

Lambert will look to secure his third outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 2.8 innings per appearance.

He has had seven appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Peter Lambert vs. Dodgers

He will match up with a Dodgers team that is batting .252 as a unit (13th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .456 (third in the league) with 182 total home runs (second in MLB action).

Lambert has pitched one inning, giving up five earned runs on five hits against the Dodgers this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

The Dodgers' Gonsolin (7-4) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in six innings against the San Diego Padres.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, a 2.06 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.185 in 18 games this season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Gonsolin has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

