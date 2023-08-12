The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 103 hits and an OBP of .335, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .461.

McMahon has reached base via a hit in 69 games this year (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

In 16.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.6% of his games this season, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 50 of 110 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 58 .273 AVG .229 .350 OBP .323 .505 SLG .422 25 XBH 21 10 HR 9 36 RBI 23 70/23 K/BB 72/30 2 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings