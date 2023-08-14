The Kansas City Chiefs right now have the best odds in the entire NFL to win the Super Bowl at +600.

Watch the Chiefs this season on Fubo!

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City went 7-10-0 ATS last season.

The Chiefs and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Kansas City sported the 11th-ranked defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), and it was better on offense, ranking best with 413.6 yards per game.

At home last year, the Chiefs were 7-1. Away, they were 7-2.

Kansas City won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Patrick Mahomes II passed for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.1%.

In addition, Mahomes ran for 358 yards and four TDs.

Travis Kelce had 110 receptions for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Jerick McKinnon rushed for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one TD.

On the ground, Isiah Pacheco scored five touchdowns and accumulated 830 yards (48.8 per game).

In 17 games last year, Nick Bolton posted 2.0 sacks to go with 9.0 TFL, 180 tackles, and two interceptions.

Bet on Chiefs to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions - +2200 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 3 September 24 Bears - +6000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +1800 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +4000 6 October 12 Broncos - +5000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +5000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +2500 11 November 20 Eagles - +800 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +1000 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +6600 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +1100 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2500

Odds are current as of August 14 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.