Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Elehuris Montero -- with a slugging percentage of .211 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on August 14 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks while hitting .192.
- In 42.6% of his games this season (20 of 47), Montero has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Montero has an RBI in 15 of 47 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- In 13 games this season (27.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|27
|.270
|AVG
|.140
|.304
|OBP
|.158
|.349
|SLG
|.312
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|11
|22/4
|K/BB
|46/1
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Kelly (9-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.169 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
