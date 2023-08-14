Elehuris Montero -- with a slugging percentage of .211 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on August 14 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks while hitting .192.
  • In 42.6% of his games this season (20 of 47), Montero has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Montero has an RBI in 15 of 47 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
  • In 13 games this season (27.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 27
.270 AVG .140
.304 OBP .158
.349 SLG .312
5 XBH 7
0 HR 4
8 RBI 11
22/4 K/BB 46/1
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Kelly (9-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering six hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.169 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
