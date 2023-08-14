Elehuris Montero -- with a slugging percentage of .211 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on August 14 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks while hitting .192.

In 42.6% of his games this season (20 of 47), Montero has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Montero has an RBI in 15 of 47 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

In 13 games this season (27.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 27 .270 AVG .140 .304 OBP .158 .349 SLG .312 5 XBH 7 0 HR 4 8 RBI 11 22/4 K/BB 46/1 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings