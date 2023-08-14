Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Elias Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 121 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on August 14 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .266 with 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 65 of 103 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (10.7%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 31 games this year (30.1%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (14.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|54
|.301
|AVG
|.236
|.348
|OBP
|.297
|.506
|SLG
|.338
|20
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|21
|34/14
|K/BB
|52/15
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (9-5) to the mound for his 21st start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), 22nd in WHIP (1.169), and 23rd in K/9 (9.2) among pitchers who qualify.
