Chiefs Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs right now have the best odds in the entire NFL to win the Super Bowl at +600.
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: -165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600
Kansas City Betting Insights
- Kansas City put together a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Chiefs games.
- Kansas City owned the 11th-ranked defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective offensively, ranking best with 413.6 yards per game.
- The Chiefs picked up seven wins at home last year and seven on the road.
- When underdogs, Kansas City had only one victory (1-1) versus its 13-2 record as the favored team.
Chiefs Impact Players
- Patrick Mahomes II passed for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), completing 67.1% of his passes, with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year.
- Mahomes also rushed for 358 yards and four TDs.
- Travis Kelce had 110 receptions for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.
- Jerick McKinnon ran for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games a season ago.
- Isiah Pacheco rushed for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- As a key defensive contributor, Nick Bolton amassed 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|2
|September 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|3
|September 24
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|4
|October 1
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|5
|October 8
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 12
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|7
|October 22
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|8
|October 29
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 5
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 20
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|12
|November 26
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Bills
|-
|+1000
|15
|December 18
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 25
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|18
|January 7
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
