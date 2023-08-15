Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Elehuris Montero, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Joe Mantiply and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is hitting .194 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks.
- Montero has gotten a hit in 21 of 48 games this year (43.8%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (16.7%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (10.4%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Montero has driven in a run in 16 games this year (33.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.3%).
- He has scored in 14 of 48 games (29.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|27
|.269
|AVG
|.140
|.301
|OBP
|.158
|.388
|SLG
|.312
|6
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|11
|22/4
|K/BB
|46/1
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mantiply will start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old left-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .250 against him this season. He has a 7.20 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings over his 18 games.
