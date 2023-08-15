Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Elias Diaz (hitting .121 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Mantiply. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .263 with 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 65 games this year (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (10.6%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 31 games this year (29.8%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (14.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (28.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|54
|.294
|AVG
|.236
|.340
|OBP
|.297
|.494
|SLG
|.338
|20
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|21
|35/14
|K/BB
|52/15
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mantiply starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 32-year-old left-hander has pitched in relief 18 times this season.
- Over his 18 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .250 against him. He has a 7.20 ERA and averages 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
