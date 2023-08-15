Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Mike Toglia and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Joe Mantiply) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is hitting .155 with two doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- This season, Toglia has totaled at least one hit in 14 of 31 games (45.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 31 games played this year, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Toglia has driven in a run in six games this season (19.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 11 of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.188
|AVG
|.127
|.250
|OBP
|.172
|.250
|SLG
|.218
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|19/4
|K/BB
|20/2
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mantiply makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 32-year-old lefty has appeared in relief 18 times this season.
- He has a 7.20 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .250 against him over his 18 games this season.
