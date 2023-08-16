The Colorado Rockies and Brendan Rodgers, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

  • Rodgers is batting .186 with a double and a walk.
  • This year, Rodgers has tallied at least one hit in six of 11 games (54.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • In three games this season, Rodgers has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in one of 11 games.

Other Rockies Players vs the Diamondbacks

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
.190 AVG .182
.190 OBP .250
.238 SLG .182
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
3 RBI 1
8/0 K/BB 7/1
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (148 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Cecconi (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
