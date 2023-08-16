Brendan Rodgers vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Brendan Rodgers, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Rockies vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Diamondbacks
|Rockies vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Rockies vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is batting .186 with a double and a walk.
- This year, Rodgers has tallied at least one hit in six of 11 games (54.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In three games this season, Rodgers has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in one of 11 games.
Other Rockies Players vs the Diamondbacks
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|.190
|AVG
|.182
|.190
|OBP
|.250
|.238
|SLG
|.182
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|8/0
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (148 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Cecconi (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
