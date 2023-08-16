On Wednesday, Elehuris Montero (on the back of going 3-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Slade Cecconi. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero is batting .207 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks.
  • Montero has gotten at least one hit in 44.9% of his games this season (22 of 49), with more than one hit nine times (18.4%).
  • He has homered in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 49), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 16 games this year (32.7%), Montero has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.2%) he had more than one.
  • In 15 games this season (30.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Other Rockies Players vs the Diamondbacks

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 27
.296 AVG .140
.325 OBP .158
.408 SLG .312
6 XBH 7
1 HR 4
9 RBI 11
22/4 K/BB 46/1
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (148 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cecconi (0-0) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when the righty threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up only one hit.
