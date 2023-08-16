On Wednesday, Elehuris Montero (on the back of going 3-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Slade Cecconi. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Stadium: Coors Field

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Read More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .207 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks.

Montero has gotten at least one hit in 44.9% of his games this season (22 of 49), with more than one hit nine times (18.4%).

He has homered in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 49), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 16 games this year (32.7%), Montero has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.2%) he had more than one.

In 15 games this season (30.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Other Rockies Players vs the Diamondbacks

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 27 .296 AVG .140 .325 OBP .158 .408 SLG .312 6 XBH 7 1 HR 4 9 RBI 11 22/4 K/BB 46/1 0 SB 0

