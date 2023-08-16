Elehuris Montero vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Elehuris Montero (on the back of going 3-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Slade Cecconi. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .207 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks.
- Montero has gotten at least one hit in 44.9% of his games this season (22 of 49), with more than one hit nine times (18.4%).
- He has homered in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 49), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16 games this year (32.7%), Montero has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.2%) he had more than one.
- In 15 games this season (30.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|27
|.296
|AVG
|.140
|.325
|OBP
|.158
|.408
|SLG
|.312
|6
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|11
|22/4
|K/BB
|46/1
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (148 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cecconi (0-0) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when the righty threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up only one hit.
