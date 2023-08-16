Elias Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .118 in his past 10 games, 196 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Slade Cecconi on the hill, on August 16 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is batting .260 with 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Diaz has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 105 games this year, with multiple hits in 24.8% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Diaz has driven home a run in 31 games this year (29.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored in 28.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.8%.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 54
.287 AVG .236
.333 OBP .297
.483 SLG .338
20 XBH 11
7 HR 4
30 RBI 21
35/14 K/BB 52/15
1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (148 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will look to Cecconi (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
