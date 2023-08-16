Elias Díaz vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Elias Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .118 in his past 10 games, 196 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Slade Cecconi on the hill, on August 16 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .260 with 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 105 games this year, with multiple hits in 24.8% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Diaz has driven home a run in 31 games this year (29.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 28.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.8%.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|54
|.287
|AVG
|.236
|.333
|OBP
|.297
|.483
|SLG
|.338
|20
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|21
|35/14
|K/BB
|52/15
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (148 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Cecconi (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
