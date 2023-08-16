The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .590 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar has an OPS of .719, fueled by an OBP of .291 and a team-best slugging percentage of .429 this season.
  • In 69.9% of his 113 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 113 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (11.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tovar has driven in a run in 40 games this year (35.4%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (8.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 49 of 113 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
56 GP 57
.278 AVG .237
.318 OBP .264
.459 SLG .400
22 XBH 21
6 HR 7
28 RBI 25
54/9 K/BB 69/9
2 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.67).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (148 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will look to Cecconi (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
