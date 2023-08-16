Jurickson Profar -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Slade Cecconi on the mound, on August 16 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

Slade Cecconi TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 walks while hitting .241.

Profar has picked up a hit in 63.7% of his 102 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.5% of them.

In 6.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (25.5%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (10.8%).

In 40.2% of his games this year (41 of 102), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .285 AVG .200 .367 OBP .278 .435 SLG .307 21 XBH 12 3 HR 5 21 RBI 18 32/22 K/BB 48/21 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings