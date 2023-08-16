After batting .086 with a double, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Mike Toglia and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Slade Cecconi) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

  • Toglia is hitting .160 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Toglia has gotten a hit in 15 of 32 games this year (46.9%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 32 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Toglia has driven in a run in seven games this year (21.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In 12 of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Other Rockies Players vs the Diamondbacks

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 16
.196 AVG .127
.268 OBP .172
.275 SLG .218
2 XBH 3
1 HR 1
4 RBI 3
20/5 K/BB 20/2
1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 148 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Cecconi (0-0) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
