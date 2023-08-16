Nolan Jones vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Nolan Jones (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Slade Cecconi. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Diamondbacks.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks while batting .271.
- In 37 of 63 games this year (58.7%) Jones has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (15.9%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his plate appearances.
- Jones has an RBI in 18 of 63 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 36.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|35
|.272
|AVG
|.270
|.350
|OBP
|.348
|.478
|SLG
|.500
|9
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|18
|27/11
|K/BB
|56/14
|5
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (148 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Cecconi (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up one hit.
