On Wednesday, Nolan Jones (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Slade Cecconi. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

Slade Cecconi TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks while batting .271.

In 37 of 63 games this year (58.7%) Jones has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (15.9%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his plate appearances.

Jones has an RBI in 18 of 63 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 36.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 35 .272 AVG .270 .350 OBP .348 .478 SLG .500 9 XBH 16 5 HR 6 12 RBI 18 27/11 K/BB 56/14 5 SB 2

