The Arizona Diamondbacks will look to Christian Walker for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 119 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Colorado is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

The Rockies rank 18th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 23rd in the majors with 510 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Rockies rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Colorado has a 7.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.49 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.514 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (9-9) for his 25th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

He has 11 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Gomber has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn 8/12/2023 Dodgers L 4-1 Away Peter Lambert Tony Gonsolin 8/13/2023 Dodgers L 8-3 Away Kyle Freeland Julio Urías 8/14/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Chris Flexen Merrill Kelly 8/15/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-5 Home Ty Blach Joe Mantiply 8/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Austin Gomber Slade Cecconi 8/18/2023 White Sox - Home Peter Lambert Michael Kopech 8/19/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Freeland Jesse Scholtens 8/20/2023 White Sox - Home Chris Flexen Dylan Cease 8/22/2023 Rays - Away Ty Blach Zack Littell 8/23/2023 Rays - Away Austin Gomber Aaron Civale

