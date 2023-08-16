Ryan McMahon vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ryan McMahon (hitting .083 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Slade Cecconi. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 105 hits and an OBP of .331, both of which are best among Colorado hitters this season.
- In 62.8% of his 113 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- In 18 games this season, he has gone deep (15.9%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (33.6%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (11.5%).
- He has scored in 51 of 113 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|59
|.267
|AVG
|.230
|.342
|OBP
|.321
|.490
|SLG
|.423
|25
|XBH
|22
|10
|HR
|9
|37
|RBI
|23
|74/23
|K/BB
|73/30
|2
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Cecconi (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
