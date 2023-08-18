Mike Toglia vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Mike Toglia -- hitting .086 with a double, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the mound, on August 18 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is hitting .160 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Toglia has gotten a hit in 15 of 32 games this year (46.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 32 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Toglia has had an RBI in seven games this season.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.196
|AVG
|.127
|.268
|OBP
|.172
|.275
|SLG
|.218
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|3
|20/5
|K/BB
|20/2
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (166 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (5-10 with a 4.58 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .224 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.