A match in the Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals is next up for Richard Gasquet, and he will meet Sebastian Korda. Gasquet's odds are +1000 to win this tournament at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex.

Gasquet at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 18-27

August 18-27 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Gasquet's Next Match

On Thursday, August 24 at 2:00 PM ET, Gasquet will face Korda in the quarterfinals, after defeating Brandon Nakashima 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the previous round.

Gasquet Stats

Gasquet is coming off a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 72-ranked Nakashima in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Through 29 tournaments over the past year, Gasquet has won once, and his record is 26-27.

Gasquet is 18-14 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament victory.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Gasquet has played 53 matches and 24.2 games per match.

Gasquet, in 32 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 24.3 games per match and won 50.0% of them.

Gasquet has won 22.4% of his return games and 75.4% of his service games over the past year.

Gasquet has claimed 77.7% of his service games on hard courts and 22.2% of his return games over the past year.

