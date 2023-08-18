How to Watch the Rockies vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18
Michael Kopech will start for the Chicago White Sox aiming to take down Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies are 23rd in MLB action with 121 total home runs.
- Colorado ranks 20th in baseball with a .400 slugging percentage.
- The Rockies' .248 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.
- Colorado is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (517 total).
- The Rockies are 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .308.
- The Rockies strike out 9.5 times per game, the third-worst mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Colorado has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the majors.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.52).
- The Rockies have the second-highest WHIP in baseball (1.518).
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Peter Lambert (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.46 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Lambert is looking to collect his third quality start of the year in this outing.
- Lambert is trying to record his fourth start of five or more innings this year in this game.
- In seven of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/12/2023
|Dodgers
|L 4-1
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Tony Gonsolin
|8/13/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-3
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Julio Urías
|8/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Merrill Kelly
|8/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-5
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Joe Mantiply
|8/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-7
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Slade Cecconi
|8/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Michael Kopech
|8/19/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/20/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Dylan Cease
|8/22/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Zack Littell
|8/23/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Aaron Civale
|8/24/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|-
