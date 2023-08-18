Michael Kopech will start for the Chicago White Sox aiming to take down Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies are 23rd in MLB action with 121 total home runs.

Colorado ranks 20th in baseball with a .400 slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .248 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.

Colorado is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (517 total).

The Rockies are 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .308.

The Rockies strike out 9.5 times per game, the third-worst mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Colorado has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the majors.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.52).

The Rockies have the second-highest WHIP in baseball (1.518).

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Peter Lambert (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.46 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Lambert is looking to collect his third quality start of the year in this outing.

Lambert is trying to record his fourth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

In seven of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Dodgers L 4-1 Away Peter Lambert Tony Gonsolin 8/13/2023 Dodgers L 8-3 Away Kyle Freeland Julio Urías 8/14/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Chris Flexen Merrill Kelly 8/15/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-5 Home Ty Blach Joe Mantiply 8/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-7 Home Austin Gomber Slade Cecconi 8/18/2023 White Sox - Home Peter Lambert Michael Kopech 8/19/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Freeland Jesse Scholtens 8/20/2023 White Sox - Home Chris Flexen Dylan Cease 8/22/2023 Rays - Away Ty Blach Zack Littell 8/23/2023 Rays - Away Austin Gomber Aaron Civale 8/24/2023 Rays - Away Peter Lambert -

