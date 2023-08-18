The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.243 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 3-for-5 in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.334) and total hits (108) this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

McMahon has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 114 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.4% of them.

Looking at the 114 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 19 of them (16.7%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has driven home a run in 39 games this year (34.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 45.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.9%.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 59 .275 AVG .230 .348 OBP .321 .507 SLG .423 26 XBH 22 11 HR 9 39 RBI 23 75/23 K/BB 73/30 2 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings