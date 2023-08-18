After bowing out in the round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open in his most recent tournament (losing to Borna Coric), Sebastian Korda will start the Winston-Salem Open against Benjamin Bonzi (in the round of 32). Korda is the current favorite (+800 odds) to be crowned champion at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex.

Korda at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: August 18-27

August 18-27 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Korda's Next Match

In the round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open, on Tuesday, August 22 (at 2:00 PM ET), Korda will play Bonzi.

Sebastian Korda Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1800

Winston-Salem Open odds to win: +800

Korda Stats

In his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Korda was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 16-ranked Coric, 6-7, 4-6.

Korda is 25-16 over the past year, with zero tournament wins.

In 11 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Korda has gone 21-11.

Korda has played 26.4 games per match in his 41 matches over the past year across all court types.

On hard courts, Korda has played 32 matches over the past year, and 26.5 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Korda has won 81.0% of his games on serve, and 23.4% on return.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Korda has won 82.8% of his games on serve and 24.0% on return.

