Women's Tennis in the Land Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The 11 matches today in the Tennis in the Land qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 289-ranked Valeriya Strakhova matching up against No. 93 Xiyu Wang.
Tennis in the Land Info
- Tournament: Tennis in the Land
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: August 19
- Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Clara Burel vs. Dalayna Hewitt
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:00 AM ET
|Burel (-750)
|Hewitt (+425)
|Victoria Hu vs. Clara Tauson
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:00 AM ET
|Tauson (-1400)
|Hu (+600)
|Asia Muhammad vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:00 AM ET
|Sorribes Tormo (-450)
|Muhammad (+290)
|Jessie Aney vs. Fernanda Contreras Gomez
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|12:00 PM ET
|Contreras Gomez (-155)
|Aney (+110)
|Nadia Podoroska vs. Erin Routliffe
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|12:00 PM ET
|Podoroska (-2500)
|Routliffe (+750)
|Magdalena Frech vs. Guillermina Naya
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|1:15 PM ET
|Frech (-10000)
|Naya (+1100)
|Martina Trevisan vs. Alana Smith
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|1:15 PM ET
|Trevisan (-1200)
|Smith (+550)
|Rylie Hanford vs. Jamie Loeb
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|1:15 PM ET
|Ellen Perez vs. Tamara Korpatsch
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|4:00 PM ET
|Korpatsch (-500)
|Perez (+310)
|Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Ganna Poznikhirenko
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|4:00 PM ET
|Sasnovich (-2000)
|Poznikhirenko (+675)
|Valeriya Strakhova vs. Xiyu Wang
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|4:00 PM ET
|Wang (-2500)
|Strakhova (+725)
