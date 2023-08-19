Corey Conners is set to compete at the 2023 BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), with action from August 17-19.

Looking to wager on Conners at the BMW Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5000 to pick up the win this week.

Corey Conners Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Conners has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Conners has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Conners has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Conners has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments.

Conners will attempt to make the cut for the fifth straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 23 -6 276 1 19 2 4 $5.3M

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

Conners has two top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 17th.

In his most recent four attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Conners finished fifth when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) will play at 7,366 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,016.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), the scoring average is higher at +7 per tournament.

Conners will take to the 7,366-yard course this week at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) after having played courses with an average length of 7,325 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +7.

Conners' Last Time Out

Conners was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, averaging 2.5 strokes to finish in the 58th percentile of competitors.

His 3.42-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship placed him in the 64th percentile.

Conners was better than 55% of the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.07.

Conners recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, better than the field average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Conners carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.7).

Conners had more birdies or better (15) than the tournament average of 12.5 on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

In that most recent outing, Conners posted a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.4).

Conners ended the FedEx St. Jude Championship recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Conners had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.5).

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

70 / 7,366 yards Conners Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

