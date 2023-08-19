The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .659 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the White Sox.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.439) thanks to 44 extra-base hits.

Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 70.4% of his games this season (81 of 115), with at least two hits 27 times (23.5%).

In 14 games this season, he has homered (12.2%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

Tovar has picked up an RBI in 41 games this year (35.7%), with two or more RBI in 11 of them (9.6%).

In 51 of 115 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 57 .291 AVG .237 .335 OBP .264 .479 SLG .400 23 XBH 21 7 HR 7 31 RBI 25 55/10 K/BB 69/9 2 SB 5

White Sox Pitching Rankings