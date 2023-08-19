Ezequiel Tovar vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .659 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the White Sox.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.439) thanks to 44 extra-base hits.
- Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 70.4% of his games this season (81 of 115), with at least two hits 27 times (23.5%).
- In 14 games this season, he has homered (12.2%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Tovar has picked up an RBI in 41 games this year (35.7%), with two or more RBI in 11 of them (9.6%).
- In 51 of 115 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|57
|.291
|AVG
|.237
|.335
|OBP
|.264
|.479
|SLG
|.400
|23
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|7
|31
|RBI
|25
|55/10
|K/BB
|69/9
|2
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 169 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Scholtens gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.20, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .251 batting average against him.
