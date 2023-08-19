The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks) against the White Sox.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 109 hits and an OBP of .337 this season.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 73 of 115 games this season (63.5%) McMahon has had a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (25.2%).

In 17.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (34.8%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (13.0%).

He has scored in 53 games this year (46.1%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .276 AVG .230 .353 OBP .321 .519 SLG .423 27 XBH 22 12 HR 9 42 RBI 23 75/25 K/BB 73/30 2 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings