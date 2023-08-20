Charlie Blackmon vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
After going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Dylan Cease) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is batting .278 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.
- Blackmon enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .438 with one homer.
- In 45 of 61 games this year (73.8%) Blackmon has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (27.9%).
- He has homered in 9.8% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Blackmon has driven in a run in 21 games this season (34.4%), including nine games with more than one RBI (14.8%).
- In 50.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (13.1%).
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|25
|.301
|AVG
|.245
|.383
|OBP
|.333
|.496
|SLG
|.372
|15
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|8
|15/17
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Cease (5-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 26th start of the season. He has a 4.32 ERA in 133 1/3 innings pitched, with 157 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.32), 50th in WHIP (1.388), and ninth in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
