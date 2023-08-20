Elias Diaz -- .176 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on August 20 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with two RBI against the White Sox.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 29 walks while batting .263.
  • Diaz has recorded a hit in 67 of 108 games this season (62.0%), including 27 multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • In 11.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Diaz has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this year (33 of 108), with two or more RBI 17 times (15.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 31 games this season (28.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 54
.292 AVG .236
.335 OBP .297
.492 SLG .338
21 XBH 11
8 HR 4
34 RBI 21
37/14 K/BB 52/15
2 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 170 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Cease (5-6 with a 4.32 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 26th of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.32), 50th in WHIP (1.388), and ninth in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
