The Colorado Rockies and Mike Toglia, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

  • Toglia is batting .159 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • This season, Toglia has posted at least one hit in 16 of 34 games (47.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 34 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Toglia has driven in a run in seven games this season (20.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In 13 of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rockies Players vs the White Sox

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 16
.190 AVG .127
.288 OBP .172
.276 SLG .218
3 XBH 3
1 HR 1
4 RBI 3
21/8 K/BB 20/2
1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 4.73 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox are sending Cease (5-6) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.32 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.32), 50th in WHIP (1.388), and ninth in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.