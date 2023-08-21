Frances Tiafoe, off a loss in the round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open (to Stan Wawrinka) in his previous tournament, will begin the US Open in New York, New York against Learner Tien in the round of 128. Tiafoe's odds are +5000 to take home the trophy from USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 US Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Tiafoe at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Tiafoe's Next Match

Tiafoe will begin play at the US Open by facing Tien in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET).

Tiafoe is listed at -10000 to win his next matchup versus Tien. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Frances Tiafoe Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +5000

Want to bet on Tiafoe? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Tiafoe Stats

Tiafoe last played on August 16, 2023, a 3-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 51-ranked Wawrinka in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open.

In 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, Tiafoe has gone 41-19 and has won a pair of titles.

In 13 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Tiafoe has gone 26-13.

Through 60 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Tiafoe has played 26.5 games per match. He won 53.2% of them.

In his 39 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Tiafoe has averaged 26.2 games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Tiafoe has won 83.9% of his games on serve, and 23.5% on return.

On hard courts, Tiafoe, over the past 12 months, has claimed 84.1% of his service games and 23.2% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.