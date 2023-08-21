Taylor Townsend enters the US Open following her Western & Southern Open ended with a defeat to Martina Trevisan in the qualification final. Townsend's first match is against Varvara Gracheva (in the round of 128). Townsend has +35000 odds to be crowned champion at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 US Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Townsend at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Townsend's Next Match

Townsend will face Gracheva in the round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, August 28 at 11:00 AM ET.

Townsend currently has odds of -155 to win her next matchup versus Gracheva. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Taylor Townsend Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +35000

US Open odds to win: +35000

Want to bet on Townsend? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Townsend Stats

Townsend lost her most recent match, 4-6, 6-4, 5-7 versus Trevisan in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open on August 13, 2023.

Through 11 tournaments over the past 12 months, Townsend is 13-11 and has yet to win a title.

Townsend has a match record of 3-7 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

In her 24 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Townsend has averaged 22.5 games.

On hard courts, Townsend has played 10 matches over the past 12 months, and 24.1 games per match.

Over the past year, Townsend has been victorious in 33.1% of her return games and 71.8% of her service games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Townsend has won 73.8% of her games on serve and 28.8% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.