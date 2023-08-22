After hitting .300 with four doubles, a triple, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Zack Littell) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers has four doubles, a triple and two walks while batting .263.

Rodgers has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has not homered in his 14 games this season.

Rodgers has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 21.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In four games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 .314 AVG .182 .333 OBP .250 .486 SLG .182 5 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 1 10/1 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings