Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .629 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on August 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is batting .281 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Blackmon will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

In 46 of 62 games this season (74.2%) Blackmon has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (29.0%).

He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 62), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Blackmon has driven home a run in 22 games this season (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games.

In 51.6% of his games this season (32 of 62), he has scored, and in nine of those games (14.5%) he has scored more than once.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 25 .307 AVG .245 .390 OBP .333 .533 SLG .372 17 XBH 8 5 HR 2 23 RBI 8 16/17 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0

