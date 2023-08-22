The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .433, fueled by 44 extra-base hits.

Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 70.1% of his games this season (82 of 117), with at least two hits 27 times (23.1%).

In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (12.0%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Tovar has had at least one RBI in 35.9% of his games this year (42 of 117), with two or more RBI 11 times (9.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 52 games this year (44.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 57 .285 AVG .237 .333 OBP .264 .466 SLG .400 23 XBH 21 7 HR 7 32 RBI 25 56/12 K/BB 69/9 2 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings