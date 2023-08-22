Ezequiel Tovar vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .433, fueled by 44 extra-base hits.
- Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 70.1% of his games this season (82 of 117), with at least two hits 27 times (23.1%).
- In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (12.0%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Tovar has had at least one RBI in 35.9% of his games this year (42 of 117), with two or more RBI 11 times (9.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 52 games this year (44.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.285
|AVG
|.237
|.333
|OBP
|.264
|.466
|SLG
|.400
|23
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|7
|32
|RBI
|25
|56/12
|K/BB
|69/9
|2
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Rays have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Rays surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays are sending Littell (2-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .272 against him.
