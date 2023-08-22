When the Tampa Bay Rays (75-51) and Colorado Rockies (48-76) square of at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, August 22, Zack Littell will get the call for the Rays, while the Rockies will send Ty Blach to the hill. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +220 moneyline odds. The contest's total is set at 9 runs.

Rockies vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Littell - TB (2-4, 3.99 ERA) vs Blach - COL (1-1, 4.14 ERA)

Rockies vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 100 games this season and won 65 (65%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Rays have a 9-1 record (winning 90% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 4-3 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 108 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (39.8%) in those games.

The Rockies have won all of their nine games in which they were named as at least a +220 moneyline underdog.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rockies vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

