Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .647 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on August 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rays.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is batting .281 with 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Blackmon enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .412 with two homers.

Blackmon has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Blackmon has had an RBI in 22 games this season (34.9%), including nine multi-RBI outings (14.3%).

In 50.8% of his games this year (32 of 63), he has scored, and in nine of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 26 .307 AVG .245 .390 OBP .336 .533 SLG .378 17 XBH 9 5 HR 2 23 RBI 8 16/17 K/BB 19/9 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings