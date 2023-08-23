On Wednesday, Jurickson Profar (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .239 with 25 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 44 walks.

In 63.2% of his games this year (67 of 106), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (23.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 6.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Profar has had at least one RBI in 25.5% of his games this year (27 of 106), with two or more RBI 11 times (10.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.6% of his games this year (43 of 106), with two or more runs seven times (6.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 52 .281 AVG .198 .359 OBP .278 .433 SLG .304 23 XBH 12 3 HR 5 21 RBI 19 34/22 K/BB 49/22 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings