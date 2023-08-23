On Wednesday, Mike Toglia (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is batting .174 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

In 50.0% of his 36 games this season, Toglia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 8.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Toglia has driven in a run in nine games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 14 of 36 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .210 AVG .136 .300 OBP .177 .290 SLG .271 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 5 RBI 4 23/8 K/BB 22/2 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings