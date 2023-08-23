The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon hit the field against Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at Tropicana Field.

Rockies vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 127 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 551 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

Colorado averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.57) in the majors this season.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.518 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Austin Gomber (9-9) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Gomber has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-7 Home Austin Gomber Slade Cecconi 8/18/2023 White Sox W 14-1 Home Peter Lambert Michael Kopech 8/19/2023 White Sox W 11-5 Home Kyle Freeland Jesse Scholtens 8/20/2023 White Sox L 10-5 Home Chris Flexen Dylan Cease 8/22/2023 Rays L 12-4 Away Ty Blach Zack Littell 8/23/2023 Rays - Away Austin Gomber Aaron Civale 8/24/2023 Rays - Away Peter Lambert - 8/25/2023 Orioles - Away Kyle Freeland Kyle Gibson 8/26/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Flexen Cole Irvin 8/27/2023 Orioles - Away Ty Blach Kyle Bradish 8/28/2023 Braves - Home Austin Gomber Bryce Elder

