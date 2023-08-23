Yandy Diaz will lead the charge for the Tampa Bay Rays (76-51) on Wednesday, August 23, when they take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (48-77) at Tropicana Field at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +220 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - TB (6-3, 2.44 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (9-9, 5.52 ERA)

Rockies vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 66, or 65.3%, of the 101 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Rays have gone 10-1 (90.9%).

Tampa Bay has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 43 wins in the 109 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +220 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Brendan Rodgers 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+220) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.